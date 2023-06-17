John S. Tidd

April 8, 1941 - June 12, 2023

John S. Tidd, 82, of Carlisle, PA, formerly of Marysville, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023, at his home. He was the owner of Tidd's Painting Company and worked at other construction jobs and was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, Marysville, PA. He was the widower of Patsy K. (Howell) Tidd.

John is survived by a son, James M. Tidd, his wife, Christina, of Carlisle, grandchildren, Jonathan C. Tidd, his wife Nicole, Stacey Blessing, her husband, Mike, great-grandchildren, Oliva Tidd, Casey Tidd and several other great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two daughters, Tina Louise Tidd, Crystal Lea Tidd and his mother Agnes M. Tidd.

Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Spruce Street, Marysville, PA with Pastor Douglas Eberly officiating. SHALONIS--MARYSVILLLE