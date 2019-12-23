John S. Steel, 85, of Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Cumberland Crossings, Carlisle with his wife and sister by his side. He was born on July 24, 1934 in Carlisle and was the son of the late John A. Steel and Gayle (Group) Berry.
John attended Carlisle High School and was a veteran of the US Air Force. John was a retired electrician and 50-year member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 143 in Harrisburg. John was a member of the Carlisle Fire & Rescue since 1951, also a member of Carlisle Regional Special Police, Cumberland-Carlisle AARP #4377 and was a former member of the Brethren in Christ Church, Carlisle. John enjoyed taking pictures of wild-life and sharing them with others.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 53 years, Nancy J. (Ankabrandt) Steel, one daughter, Barbara, one sister, Alpheretta Highlands of Carlisle and several nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by one sister, Gail.
Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Ken Hoke officiating. Burial with military honors by Cumberland County Honor Guard will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle.
A viewing will be held on Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cumberland—Goodwill EMS, 519 S. Hanover St., Carlisle, PA 17013. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences to the family.