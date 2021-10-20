John S. Keim

John Keim, 76, of Gardners, PA, passed away on October 19, 2021, in the UPMC Carlisle. He was born in Harrisburg, PA, on June 1, 1945, to the late Charles S. and Bertha (Lentz) Keim.

John worked for Penn Dot as a mechanic and was a veteran of the United States Marines. He was a member of the South Mountain American Legion, Post 674, Mt. Holly Springs, PA, a life member of the VFW, Post 7343, Mt. Holly Springs, AMVETS, Carlisle, and the Marine Corp., Carlisle. John enjoyed hunting, playing golf, and loved to spend time at Raystown; camping, boating, fishing, and enjoying the outdoors.

John is survived by his loving companion of 35 years, Roberta Bell of Gardners; children; Jennifer Gamble (Greg) of Dillsburg, Jill Keim of Carlisle, Angelia Hall (Alan) of Hallstead, Renee Wise of Waylon, Michigan; grandchildren, Nate, Anna, Gabby, Damon, Kacie, Zack, Jacklyn; and great-grandson, Axel. Also surviving are his sisters, Sally Bohn of Greencastle, and Estella "Ookie" Mason of Landisville and his puppy, Candy. He was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Strausburg.

A Graveside service will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021, at 11:00 AM in the Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, 1921 Ritner Hwy, Carlisle, PA 17013 with Rev. Richard Reese officiating. The Cumberland County Honor Guard will give the presentation of military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to South Mountain American Legion, Post 674, 601 W. Pine St., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065, or Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.