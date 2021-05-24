John Robert Getty, age 76, of Dillsburg, passed away May 23, 2021 at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle surrounded by his family. Born June 27, 1944 in West Chester, PA, son of the late John Henry and Marion Edith (Holman) Getty. He was widowed by his wife, Kathy Eileen (Koser) Getty, who passed away November 6, 2011.

John was an inventory control supervisor for Excel Logistics, formerly DDS. He served in the US Navy as a radioman, coached Dillsburg youth baseball, Northern football and Dillsburg soccer and was the Clan Donald USA Regional commissioner for the Mid-Atlantic Region. John was a member of Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church where he was a deacon for 25 years.

John is survived by his sons, Jeffrey Alan Getty and wife, Kimberly (Kalar) and Phillip Andrew Getty and wife, Emily (Jones); grandchildren, Brittany Getty, Brandon Getty, Noah Getty and Grace Getty; great-grandson Christopher Getty; many nieces and nephews; sister, Susan (Getty) Navratil and significant other, Susanne Keller.

John was preceded in death by his son, John Harold Getty.

At John's request, there will be no viewing. Friends will be received on Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 9:30AM until time of memorial service 10:30AM at Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, 208 Woods Drive Mechanicsburg, PA 17050.