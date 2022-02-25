John Richard McGreevy passed away unexpectedly on February 22, 2022. He was born on June 3, 1960 in the Polyclinic Hospital in Harrisburg, PA. He was the beloved son of John C. McGreevy and Joanne Marino McGreevy.

John attended public elementary school and Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament in Harrisburg, and junior high and high schools in Carlisle, PA. John received his Bachelor of Business Degree from Niagara University and became a certified public accountant, licensed in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the State of Delaware. He was the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Blue Mountain Spring Water, Inc., Harrisburg; a CPA with Zelenkofske/Axelrod & Co. for which he audited health care facilities, nursing homes, and county and local governments. John was the Chief Financial Officer of Irving Shoes, Inc., Harrisburg, Sowers Printing Company, Inc., Lebanon, and Brenner Family Dealerships. He served as President of Northstar Insurance, LTD and later as Executive Vice President of Finance and Administration for Apple Automotive. He was a turnaround consultant for various closely held companies and served on the Advisory Boards of the Murata Business Center in Carlisle and CREDC.

As a devoted father, John faithfully supported his children's many extracurricular activities throughout their primary and secondary school years. An avid sports enthusiast, he was also a loyal fan of any sporting event involving his extended family. John coached and volunteered for PHR baseball, CDABA basketball, boys' and girls' summer league basketball, and Lower Paxton InLine Hockey. He mentored young basketball players in realizing their athletic dreams and academic goals. John also loved to play basketball with his friends at the JCC, the YMCA, and at outdoor locations in the Harrisburg area.

John was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Allen McGreevy and his father, John C. McGreevy. He is survived by his two children, Evan John-Louis McGreevy of Harrisburg and Johnna Elise McGreevy of Arlington, VA; his mother, Joanne Marino McGreevy of Carlisle, his sister Juli C. McGreevy, Carlisle, his brother, Marc A. (Susan) McGreevy, Harrisburg, his nephew, Dr. Jolion C. (Dr. Debora Afezolli) McGreevy of New York City, his niece, Maura McGreevy of Camp Hill, his grandnephew, Ryder Daniel Minahan, Camp Hill, and many, many aunts, uncles, and cousins, who are residents of Niagara Falls, Rochester, West Henrietta, Ransomville, Lewiston, and other NY communities, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio and Rhode Island.

A viewing will be held at St. Patrick's Church, 85 Marsh Drive Carlisle, PA from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday March 1, 2022 followed by a mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery, McClure's Gap Road, Carlisle, PA.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013.

To sign the guestbook please visit www.hoffmanfh.com.