John R. Sailhamer

August 14, 1945- July 09, 2022

John R. Sailhamer, Jr., lifelong resident of Shippensburg, PA. He currently resided in Davidsonville, MD and passed away at Cadia Healthcare in Annapolis, MD on July 9, 2022 at the age of 76.

John was born in Chambersburg, PA on August 14, 1945 to John R. and Ruth (Clever) Sailhamer. He then joined the Air Force, where he honorably served his country from 1964-68, attaining the rank of Sergeant. After leaving the Air Force, he worked for many years as a finish presser at the Greif textile plant. During his life, he was a deacon of the First Assembly of God Church, where he also coached the fast pitch softball team. He enjoyed both bowling and shooting pool around town.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Daryl K. Sailhamer, who died

November 17, 2021. He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Sailhamer-Helliwell of Davidsonville, and his grandchildren, Bradley and Heather Helliwell of Davidsonville. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Dawn V. Schwenk, Shippensburg and a nephew, Donald Varner.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, July 18 from 12:30-1:30pm, followed by a funeral service at 1:30, at First Assembly of God Church, 420 Baltimore Road, Shippensburg. Burial, with military honors, to follow at Parklawns Memorial Gardens, 3218 Philadelphia Avenue, Chambersburg. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.KalasFuneralHomes.com.