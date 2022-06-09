John P. Minor

October 09, 1929- June 01, 2022

John P. Minor, 92, formerly of New Cumberland, PA passed away on June 1, 2022 at Cumberland Crossings in Carlisle, PA with family by his side.

John was born in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Porter O. and Mary Belle (McDonald) Minor. He was preceded in death by his wife Nina (Gancheva) Minor and his siblings, twin sister Janet Minor and brother James Minor. He is survived by daughter Nevena "Anka" Minor and son-in-law Sam Puffenbarger of Washington, DC.

John was a graduate of Kalamazoo Central High School, Western Michigan University, and the U.S. Army Command & General Staff College. He was a veteran of the Korean War and also served in Tokyo, Japan. John retired as Chief of the Materials Management Branch, War Reserve Support Command Service Item Control Division, DLA in New Cumberland. Additionally, he worked for IBM and the Department of the Army as a civilian serving with the U.S. Army Tank Automotive Command in Warren, MI; the 200th Theater Army Materiel Management Center in Zweibruecken, Germany; and the U.S. Army Europe & 7th Army War Reserve Division in Heidelberg, Germany.

John was a voracious reader and history buff and always kept up with current events. He enjoyed engaging in spirited political debate with friends and family and was an active participant in numerous organizations, including the Harrisburg Civil War Round Table, Foreign Policy Association of Harrisburg, American Battlefield Trust, National Civil War Museum, Gettysburg Foundation, and Metropolitan Opera Guild. He could also be found enjoying lectures, concerts, and other cultural events at places such as the U.S. Army War College's Heritage and Education Center and Dickinson College. He had a particular affection for movies from the golden age of Hollywood. John shared his love of traveling and classical music with his wife and daughter — written chronicles and souvenirs of his globetrotting lined his bookshelves. John greatly enjoyed his wife's cooking, always had a freezer stocked with ice cream, and was known for middle-of-the-night trips to the fridge for a slice of cheese. John loved tickling people's funny bones and always had a folder of curated jokes nearby for sharing.

Private services with military honors will be held with inurnment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011 (www.pawoundedwarriors.org) or the American Heart Association (www.heart.org). To send messages of condolence, please visit www.Parthemore.com.