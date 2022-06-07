John P. Clouse, age 81, of Shippensburg, formerly of Gardners, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Shippensburg Healthcare Center. He was born Thursday, December 5, 1940 in New Bloomfield, PA, as the son of the late Leo F. and Sara I. (Lowe) Clouse.John graduated from Biglerville High School in 1958. He was formerly employed by Schweitzer Paper Mill, M H Dielectric, Inc. for over 30 years. He was a member of Shoshonean Gun Club in Aspers, VFW and American Legion in Mt. Holly Springs, VFW and American Legion in Boiling Springs, VFW and American Legion in Carlisle and MOOSE of Carlisle. John enjoyed hunting and the outdoors.He was preceded in death by his companion, Doris A. Zeigler, who passed in 2006. He is survived by two daughters, Sharon and husband, Frank Fissel, III of Aspers and Karen White of Perry, GA; two sons, J. Michael and wife, Rebecca Clouse of Shippensburg and Steven Clouse of McAllisterville; nine grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Blaine Clouse of Red Lion, PA. In addition to his parents and companion, he was preceded in death by grandson, Ryan Clouse; great-grandson, Myles Reneker; brother, George Clouse and sister, Roberta Rowles.Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Cline's Church Cemetery, 495 Cline's Church Rd. Aspers, PA 17304, with Reverend Linda Summers officiating. A Public Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Dugan Funeral Home, Inc 111 S. Main St. Bendersville, PA 17306.