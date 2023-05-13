John E. Oliver

April 08, 1947- May 10, 2023

John E. Oliver, 76, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Holy Spirit Hospital.

He was born April 8, 1947, in Martins Ferry, OH to the late Norman L. and Doris E. (Charnock) Oliver.

John honorably served his country during his 22 years in the US Army. His military career took him many places including deployments to Grenada and Korea. John was a recipient of both the Bronze Star and the Legion of Merit medal for his service. He was a life member of the 82nd Airborne Division Association and a longtime member of the South Mountain American Legion Post 673 in Mt. Holly Springs. John was a past vice president of the Fort Knox, KY school board. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

John is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Gail S. Oliver of Carlisle; one daughter, Heather A. Kot of Carlisle; one son, Garrett B. Oliver of Carlisle; three granddaughters, Chloe Kot, Lily Kot, and Keira Oliver; one brother, James N. (wife Carol) Oliver of Washington; one sister-in-law, Beverly Tokarcik of Cleveland, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. Interment with full military honors will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of John to the 82nd Airborne Division Association, Inc. P.O. Box 87482 Fayetteville, NC 28304-7482.

