John W Mohler
May 07, 1929- March 28, 2023
John W. Mohler, age 93, passed peacefully from this life on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. He was born on May 7, 1929 to John H. and Margaret (Wagner) Mohler in Newville, PA.
John was well known in the area as an expert furnace mechanic. He worked for Aero Oil, Dauphin Oil, and Hertzler Oil companies. He retired after 19 years in the heating section at the Naval Supply Depot in Mechanicsburg. John continued working for himself into his late eighties until his vision and health forced him to finally stop. He had also served in the US Army from August 1948 to July 1952 with the 523rd Company of the Pipeline Engineers. John spent much of his service time in Okinawa and Korea.
In addition to his wife Patricia and his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother Ralph Mohler and his eight sisters; Margaret Chronister, Ruth Heckendorn, Mary Souder, Mildred Selders, Katherine Wert, Grace Lehman, Lulu Dick, and Dorothy Barclay. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.
John will be interred in the Mount Holly Springs Cemetery in a private service.