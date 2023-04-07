John was well known in the area as an expert furnace mechanic. He worked for Aero Oil, Dauphin Oil, and Hertzler Oil companies. He retired after 19 years in the heating section at the Naval Supply Depot in Mechanicsburg. John continued working for himself into his late eighties until his vision and health forced him to finally stop. He had also served in the US Army from August 1948 to July 1952 with the 523rd Company of the Pipeline Engineers. John spent much of his service time in Okinawa and Korea.