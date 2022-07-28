John M. Hench

December 05, 1962- July 21, 2022

John M. Hench, 59, of Newville, was called home by our Heavenly Father on July 21, 2022.

John is survived by his mother, Idella Hench; siblings, Christina Hoffman, Anthony Hench, and Lawenda Dupy; daughters, Jacqualynn Shade and her husband, Ryan, Stephanie Mordan and her husband, Jeremiah; grandkids, Taylor, Randy, and Jocelyn.

John was preceded in death by his father, Richard Hench.

John made a career in the trucking industry and was most recently a manager for Afco, in Chambersburg, PA. He had a passion for cooking and the outdoors, such as hunting, fishing, and gardening. Many people may have fond memories of taking pictures with the deer at John's farm.

In John's final days he was with his family, full of love for them and God.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Doubling Gap Church, 50 McCrea Road Newville on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. We will start to gather at 5:30pm and services will begin at 6pm

Arrangements by the Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society.