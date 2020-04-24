× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

John L. Failor, 63, passed away peacefully April 22, 2020 at Sarah A Todd Memorial Home with his wife and daughter by his side.

John retired from Dickinson College after 25 years of service due to progressive memory loss.

Prior to his dementia, John was a devoted husband; father; grandfather; son; brother and a friend to many. His greatest pleasure was spending time with his family. He enjoyed hunting, watching Nascar, Penn State football, and Orioles baseball.

Many years ago John was a dedicated coach of the Big Spring Midget Football Eagles, which he enjoyed tremendously.

John is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years Pam (Line) Failor; daughter Sarah, son-in-law Michael and grandson Brayden Ireland. Also surviving are his brother Ken (Debbie) Losh, and sisters Linda Losh Trolinger and Kathy Losh Smith. Additional survivors include his mother-in-law Patsy Line; brother-in-law Jeff (Brenda) Line, and sister-in-law Vickie Line along with several nieces and nephews. John was pre-deceased by his mother Ida Failor Losh; father-in-law Bob Line and brother-in-law Todd Line.

The family has entrusted the Cremation Specialist of Pennsylvania with his care.