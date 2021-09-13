John K. Cook

John had a passion for Jesus and his family. He enjoyed bike rides to the park and fueling up the grand kids with lots and lots of chocolate. John had a love for old cars and worked to rebuild his 1979 Corvette. John also loved to travel on his Harley Davidson and spend time with wife, Pam, at the camper. Most of all, he loved everyone and was known for his infectious sense of humor. He was kind and compassionate to anyone that crossed his path. John understood the Apostle Paul's passion for the light of the Gospel. "While we do not look at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen. For the things which are seen are temporary, but the things which are not see are eternal" (2 Corinthians 4:18).