John Joseph Kerch, age 73 of Carlisle, PA passed away on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 at UPMC Harrisburg after a brief illness. He was born Feb. 5, 1947 in Miners Hospital, Frostburg, MD. He was the son of the late John and Margaret (Villa) Kerch. John graduated from Beall High School in 1965 and enlisted in the USAF the same month. He graduated from Air Traffic Control School in December and was sent to Arizona and California. He was selected Airman of the quarter in the spring of 1967. In Oct 1967 he was sent to Cam Ranh Bay Vietnam. He completed his tour in Vietnam in Oct. 1968 and completed his military career at Langley Air Force Base. After the military, John worked at Goddard Space Flight Center (satellite division) and PPG Industries. John retired from PPG with 40 years of service in the Quality Control Dept. He continued to do consulting for 9 years. While working at PPG he had the chance to travel internationally to China, Fujian Providence and Hainan Island training personnel in QC jobs. He also trained personnel in UAE, Abu Dhabi and Seoul, Korea. He spent time in Jena, Germany assisting PPG Aero Space out of Huntsville, AL. John's hobbies were coaching baseball (Carlisle National Little League and Pony League 10 years), vegetable gardening, travel to Las Vegas, New Orleans, Hawaii, and Arizona. Occasionally drive into Rocky Gap for the night and visit friends. John is a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Vietnam Vets (Cumberland Chapter), AM Vets of Carlisle, Carlisle Band Boosters and Chaperone (1994-1998). John is survived by his wife of 48 years Betsy (Elizabeth Lee) formally from LaVale, MD. He is the proud father of Julie Kinkead and husband John of Grantville, PA and Jeffrey Kerch of Arlington, VA. He is also the very proud granddad of Jade and Chase Kerch and the owner of one spoiled Lhasa/poo, Lizzie Boo. A viewing will be held on Thursday, December 31, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in John's memory to the animal shelter of your choice. Burial will be in Rocky Gap Veterans Cemetery, Cumberland, MD at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. www.EwingBrothers.com.