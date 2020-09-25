× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John "JD" Dunsmore, 85, of Newville died Friday, September 18, 2020 at Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill, PA.

He was born in 1935 in Philipsburg, PA to the late John H. and Lillian (Robinson) Dunsmore.

JD was a 1953 graduate of Philipsburg High School and graduated from Lock Haven State Teachers College. He later attended Penn State University.

JD retired from Big Spring High School after 35 years teaching Phys Ed, Swimming and was the Head Wrestling coach for 30 years. After amassing a career record of 302 wins, 122 loses and 10 ties; he was inducted into the Pennsylvania Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame. He totally loved his life as a coach. After retirement he enjoyed fishing on his Whaler and being a OBX beach bum.

Surviving are his wife, Nancy (Swangren) Dunsmore; his daughter, Ellen (Dunsmore)Swigert and her husband, Robert of Newville; his son, Dr. Michael J. Dunsmore and his wife, Diane of Goldsboro, NC; five grandchildren, Casey Swigert of Newville, Matthew Dunsmore and his wife, Jessi of Williamsburg, VA, Timothy Dunsmore and his fiancé, Jeanette Bear of Newville, Summer (Swigert) Bucher and her husband, Brandon of Hershey, Tyler Dunsmore and his fiancé Bri Heath of Denver, CO; four great grandchildren, Sutton Swigert, Breeze Bucher, Nova Dunsmore and Branson Bucher.