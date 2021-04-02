John "Jack" Michael Oberg, April 16, 1921 - March 31, 2021, originally of Brooklyn, NY and Vero Beach, FL, died peacefully at Chapel Pointe, Carlisle, where he resided with his wife, who died in November 2020.

Jack Oberg joined the United States Army at the outbreak of World War II and served as a front-line combat infantryman in the South West Pacific throughout the war. Assigned to the 169th Regiment of the 43rd Infantry Division (the "Winged Victory Division") under General Douglas MacArthur, Jack fought in major battles against the Japanese in the deadly jungles of the Northern Solomon Islands, New Georgia Island, New Guinea, and Luzon (Philippines). Jack returned home after enduring four years of intense combat, jungle diseases and battlefield wounds. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1946.

During his World War II service, Jack was awarded both the Silver Star and the Bronze Star medals for heroic military action, the Purple Heart medal for wounds sustained in combat, the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Battlefield Commission medal, the WW2 Asiatic-Pacific Campaign medal (with five battle stars), the Presidential Unit Citation medal, the Distinguished Unit Citation medal, the Philippine Liberation medal, the World War II Victory medal, and other awards.