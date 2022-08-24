John (Jack) D. Augustine

Jack was a graduate of Gettysburg High School where he played in the band and was active in the drama department. After high school, Jack attended Gettysburg college. He was a member of Theta Chi fraternity and graduated with a BA in economics. He served his country proudly in the United States Army from September 1955 to August 1957 as a cryptographer stationed in Germany. Jack worked for the Social Security Administration for 40+ years, retiring in January 1999. During his career, he served as an Operational Area Director in West Virginia and Pennsylvania. After retirement, Jack volunteered at the Gettysburg National Military Park before becoming a Licensed Battlefield Guide. He enjoyed hunting, camping, watching old westerns, horseback riding and playing golf. Jack was involved with French and Indian and Revolutionary war reenactment groups. He was a founder of the reenactment group Muskets of the Crown. Jack was a member of the First Presbyterian church and served as a deacon and on session. Jack also was a boy scout, a lifetime member of the Elks, and he belonged to the Carlisle Gun Club and the NRA. Jack was a member of the Cumberland County Historical Society and was a member of the Letort Regional Authority for 8 years.