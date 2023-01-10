John (Jack) C. Stape

December 09, 1940- January 06, 2023

John (Jack) C. Stape, age 82 of East Berlin, PA formerly of Carlisle, PA, passed away peacefully at the Gettysburg Hospital on Friday, January 6, 2023. He was born in Carlisle on December 9, 1940, to the late Richard E. and Violet F. (McBride) Stape.

Jack proudly and honorably served his country in the United States Navy on the USS Randolph CVS-15. He retired from the former Appleton Papers, Inc of Camp Hill. He was a member and past commander of VFW Post 8896 in East Berlin and a member of the American Legion Post 26 in Dillsburg.

Jack enjoyed hockey, especially the Washington Capitals, football especially the Green Bay Packers, hunting and fishing. Most especially, Jack adored his family and the time he got to spend with them.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Nancy L. (Knouse) Stape; children Deborah L. March of Carlisle, William E. Stape of Carlisle, Barry P. Lombardo and wife Kelli of Carlisle, Bryan P. Lombardo and wife Marge of Dillsburg, and Ben P. Lombardo of East Berlin. Jack is also survived by nine grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and beloved cats Tigger and Goldie Boy.

A Celebration of Life for Jack will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the Bermudian Church, 279 Bermudian Church Rd., East Berlin, PA 17316. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Bermudian Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign online please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.