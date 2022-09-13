John J. Zampelli, Jr.

August 20, 1937 - September 10, 2022

John J. Zampelli, Jr., 85, of Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Chapel Pointe in Carlisle. He was born on August 20, 1937, in Lewistown and was the son of the late John J. Zampelli, Sr. and Helen (Stripay) Zampelli.

John graduated from Lewistown High School in 1955. He operated his State Farm Insurance Agency in Carlisle for 57 years. He was a member, former usher, and Eucharistic minister at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Carlisle. John was a 4th degree Knight with the Carlisle Knights of Columbus Council 4057. He was a member and served as past President of the Carlisle Jaycees, a member of the Carlisle Elks and Carlisle Lions Club. John enjoyed playing cards, golfing and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 67 years Donna L. (Wertz) Zampelli, six children, Karen Shughart of Carlisle, Michael (Kathy) Zampelli of Hagerstown, Teri (David) Punt of Linglestown, Donald (Robin) Zampelli of Mechanicsburg, Pamela (Donald) Hall of Carlisle and Mark (Raegan) Zampelli of Carlisle, one sister Mary Jo (Richard) Berich of Reedsville, 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. John was preceded in death by one sister Sandra Stumph.

Services and burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 152 E. Pomfret Street, Carlisle, PA or to the Benevolent Fund at Chapel Pointe at Carlisle, 770 S. Hanover Street, Carlisle, PA 17013. To send condolences to the family please visit www.EwingBrothers.com.