John H. Robinson, Jr.

August 02, 1938 - September 19, 2022

John H. Robinson, Jr., age 84, of Walnut Bottom, died Monday, September 19, 2022 at West Shore Hospital in Mechanicsburg, PA. He was born August 2, 1938 in Shippensburg, as the son of the late John H. and Pearl (Davidson) Robinson, Sr.

John graduated from Shippensburg High School. He was employed as a foreman at the Former Bedford Shoe Company in Carlisle, until his retirement.

He was a life member of Walnut Bottom Road and Gun Club, South Newton Volunteer Fire Company, Minnequa Social Club and Hub City. He was also a member of the Carlisle Club, Seniors Eight Ball Pool League, Shippensburg Moose Lodge #2500 and Shippensburg American Legion Post # 223. John was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan. He enjoyed bird watching and was a coach for Newville Little league for a number of years. John was a veteran of the U.S. Airforce.

John is survived by his four sons, John H. Robison, III and his wife, Carolyn of Walnut Bottom, Terry James Robinson of Chambersburg; David Robinson and his wife, Kim of Shippensburg and Kevin Scott Robinson of Milford, DE; six grandchildren, Ashley Ulrich and her husband, Aaron, Drew Robinson and his wife, Jenna, Adam Dewalt, Reece Dewalt, Shelly Hoffeins and Richard Jacoby and John's companion, Audrey Yohn.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Delores (Hutchison) Robinson and his brother, Charles Robinson.

A Public Viewing will be held Friday, September 23, 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, 51 Asper Drive, Shippensburg, PA 17257. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 AM with Pastor Christopher Frye officiating. A Procession will take place following services to Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens in Carlisle. Military Committal Honors will be provided by the Shippensburg American Legion Post #223 Minute Men.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's memory to South Newton Volunteer Fire Company, P.O Box 49, Walnut Bottom, PA 17266.

