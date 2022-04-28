John H. Palm

March 11, 1943- April 23, 2022

John H. Palm, 79, of Carlisle, PA died at his home on April 23, 2022. He was the son of Cyrus W. Palm and Arabella P. Frederick and the widower of Joyce M. Palm. John graduated from Big Spring High School in 1961 and worked as an auto mechanic, specializing in air conditioning, for almost 60 years.

He was a member of St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, Plainfield. John was the current president of the Cumberland County Sunday School Association and a board member for the PA State Sunday School Association. He enjoyed gospel music concerts, gardening, and football.

John is survived by his children, Johnna and Jeff Palm, both of Carlisle, his brothers-Leo Palm, William McCready, William Malone, and Paul Frederick, his sisters-Beatie Heckert, Pat Derr, and Mary Frederick, his brothers-in-law, Earl Shughart and Howard Derr, his sisters-in-law, Kay and Madeline Palm, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his brothers-Cyrus Palm, Raymond Palm, and Les Frederick.

Services will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Hoffman Funeral Home, 2020 Trindle Road, Carlisle. Viewing and visitation will be hosted from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM, immediately followed by funeral services. Interment will be at Letort Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in John's memory to the charity of the donor's choosing.