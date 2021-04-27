John H. Fry

John and his wife managed and maintained Rocky Meadows and Camp Shand Golf Courses in the 1970s and 1980s and he retired from the Carlisle Country Club in 2010. He was a former member of both the Carlisle Moose Lodge and Fraternal Order of Eagles. He was an impressive golfer and shared his skill with many by teaching lessons. He enjoyed tending flower and vegetable gardens with his wife, whom he very lovingly cared for her before she passed away. After her passing, he spent his time chopping wood and gardening, generously providing produce to his family. John was happiest in the quiet of his home with their dog, Lucy, and when receiving visits from his family. He was warm and sweet and always wore a smile on his face.