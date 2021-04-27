John H. Fry

John Harry Fry, age 84, of Carlisle, passed away April 25, 2021. He was born August 27, 1936 to Harry T. and Helen M. (Horn) Fry; and is now reunited with his beloved wife, Lois A. (Line) Fry, who passed in 2014.
John and his wife managed and maintained Rocky Meadows and Camp Shand Golf Courses in the 1970s and 1980s and he retired from the Carlisle Country Club in 2010. He was a former member of both the Carlisle Moose Lodge and Fraternal Order of Eagles. He was an impressive golfer and shared his skill with many by teaching lessons. He enjoyed tending flower and vegetable gardens with his wife, whom he very lovingly cared for her before she passed away. After her passing, he spent his time chopping wood and gardening, generously providing produce to his family. John was happiest in the quiet of his home with their dog, Lucy, and when receiving visits from his family. He was warm and sweet and always wore a smile on his face.
John is survived by his children, Cynthia (John) Tallariti, Grapeview, WA; Cathy (Jon) Shoafstall, Newville; Jeffrey (Wanda) Fry, Scranton; Jodi Fry, Carlisle and Rebecca Spahr, Carlisle, 17 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Patsy Deitrick, Carlisle.
John was preceded in death by his daughters, Sally Kunkle and Connie Goerlitz, grandson David Kunkle and great-grandson, Isaiah Eckert.
A graveside service will be held Monday May 3, 2021 at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Elmcroft Senior Living, 129 Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg, PA 17257.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle.
