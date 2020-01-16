Colonel (Retired) John Franklin Meehan, III, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at his home in Carlisle, PA. Born in Germantown, PA, on March 12, 1940, to the late Major John Franklin Meehan, Jr. and Frances LeGore Feiser, Frank spent his childhood in Woodsboro, MD, and graduated from Frederick High School. He is predeceased by a sister, Joanne Arnold Godfrey, brother Captain Richard W. Meehan, and stepfather, W. Cash Smith.

Frank graduated from West Point in 1962, married his high-school sweetheart, and began his active career as an infantry officer of the U.S. Army. He served in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. As a Foreign Area Specialist in Russian, Frank spent four years in West Berlin as a member of the U.S. Military Liaison Mission (MLM) based in Potsdam, East Germany. He later served at the Pentagon and on the faculty of the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle.

After retiring from the Army in 1987, he joined Carlisle SynTec Systems and directed a joint venture based in Moscow. Following SynTec, Frank had a third career in academia. He was a Freemason and a Son of the American Revolution. A lifelong outdoorsman, he counted many of his happiest hours in the woods. In recent years he volunteered at the Military History Institute in the foreign language archive, and was active in his church and in the Carlisle community.

