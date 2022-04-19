John E. Hawkins

March 10, 1947- April 14, 2022

John E. Hawkins, 75, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the Middletown Home in Middletown. He was born on March 10, 1947, in Kansas City, MO and was a son of the late Theodore L. Hawkins and Lenora (Woodley) Hawkins. John was preceded in death by his longtime companion Florence Jumper and his sister Delsa Conner.

John graduated from Fulton Senior High School in Fulton, Missouri. He was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War and was the holder of the Purple Heart Medal. John retired after 40 years of service with the former Carlisle Tire and Wheel Co. He was a member of the Carlisle Moose, Carlisle Eagles, Boiling Springs American Legion Post, Carlisle VFW Post 477 and the Mt. Holly Springs VFW Post 7343. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, and visiting casinos.

He is survived by one daughter Melissa Lasure of Carlisle, one brother Larry Hawkins of Kansas City, one niece Larea Walsh, one nephew Willie Hawkins, five grandchildren, Ivory Vazquez Jumper, Anthyoine Vazquez Jumper, Angelyta Vazquez Jumper, Gracyella Ippolito and Johnathan Jumper and one great-grandson.

A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022, in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. Burial with military honors will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. Family and friends who wish to attend the burial will meet at the cemetery. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.