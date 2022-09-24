John E. Clevenger

March 10, 1944 - September 22, 2022

On Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 John Edward Clevenger, 78, went peacefully to be with the Lord at his residence. Born March 10, 1944, he was the son of the late Carl & Helen Clevenger and was married to Carol (Lehman) Clevenger for 53 years.

John was a graduate of Big Spring High School in 1962. He belonged to the Mifflin Athletic Association where he played softball for many years.

John was formerly employed at Masland Industries, but farming and woodworking was his greatest passion which he did his entire life and had great talent. He taught his children and grandchildren the pride of hard work and the respect of farming.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Aric T. "Tom" Clevenger (wife Angela), and his daughter Heidi of Newville, his grandchildren Caitlynn of Shippenburg, Ryan and Devin of Newville. Also surviving are his sisters Janet Whisler (husband John), Connie Brymesser (husband Steve) and his brother, Dale (wife Shirley) all of Newville. Also surviving are many other brother and sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews.

The family thanks all his family, friends and Residential Home Care for their prayers, cards, visits, and support during his illness and medical care.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday September 27, at 10 AM at the Mt. Hope Church Cemetery 599 Whiskey Run Road, Newville, (casual attire), all are welcome.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Hope Church Cemetery Care of Steve Lay, 483 Meadows Road, Newville; or Residential Hospice, 100 Sterling Parkway #110, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 or the charity of your choice.

Services are under the direction of the Egger Funeral Home Inc. Newville.