John E. Bolen Sr., 76, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

He was born February 14, 1944 in Carlisle, to the late Barney and Helen (Sowers) Bolen.

John honorably served his country in the USMC in Vietnam. He was so proud that his son followed in his footsteps and is now a Captain in the US Army, currently stationed at Ft. Bragg, NC. After retiring from the Naval Supply Depot in Mechanicsburg, John went on to drive school buses for Carlisle and Big Spring School Districts.

He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Tracey A. (Reid) Bolen of Carlisle; one son, Cpt. John Bolen Jr. of Ft. Bragg, NC; and one daughter, Dawn Bolen of Nashville, TN. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother Charlotte Walters, who he cared for until her passing.

A memorial service celebrating John's life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Speranza Animal Rescue, 1216 Brandt Road Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.

