John E. Bender

John E. Bender

John Bender

John E. "Butch" Bender Jr., 77, of Newville passed away Friday February 12, 2021 in Green Ridge Village, Newville.

He was born October 1, 1943 the son of John E. and Marguerite P. Hocker Bender Sr.

Mr. Bender is survived by his wife Carole M. Burgard Bender.

Before retiring Butch was the owner of Benders Auto Parts in Newville. He was a member of Big Spring Lodge #361 F&AM and had attended Doubling Gap Church of God.

In addition to his wife he is survived by two sons Steve Bender of Carlisle and Michael Bender and his wife Tara of Newville; two grandchildren; and two sisters Carolyn Lloyd and her husband Ken, and Sue Morrow and husband Todger.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation 20 SE 1st St. Ste 800 Miami, FL 33131 or American Diabetes Association 3301 Chestnut St. Harrisburg, PA 17101.

