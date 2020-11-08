John E. Anderson, Sr., 94, of Carlisle, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Born June 12, 1926, in New Cumberland, John was the son of the late Charles and Mabel Eckert Anderson. He passed away peacefully at Thornwald Home, Carlisle, where he received loving care for several years.

John was a lifelong farmer and also worked at PPG for 17 years. He later obtained his real estate license. John was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Boiling Springs, and the PA Farm Bureau. He will always be remembered for his love of family, faith, farming, and music.

John is survived by his wife of 71 years, Pauline E. Shenk Anderson; three daughters: Deborah Thomas and husband, Bob, of Perkiomenville, PA, Patricia Kesic and husband, David, of Hudson, OH, and Jane Gillwood of Boiling Springs; two sons: John Anderson Jr. and wife, Cheryl, of Carlisle, and Robert Anderson of Boiling Springs; five grandchildren: Craig Anderson, Scott Anderson and wife, Tara, Alexandra Kesic, Maria Kesic, Evan Gillwood, and two great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law Raab Sechrist. He was preceded in death by two sons, Paul J. and Thomas A. Anderson, and two sisters, Ruth Sechrist and Lena (William) Mentzer.