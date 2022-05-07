John Clayton Martin

July 13, 1932- April 30, 2022

John Clayton Martin, age 89, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Thornwald Home in Carlisle. John was born on Wednesday, July 13, 1932, in Blain to the late John Calvin Martin and Zora (Rice) Martin. In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his brother, Harry Elwood Simonton and his sister, Jane Dyson.

John's survivors include his wife of 70 years, Patricia "Pat" Ann (Smith) Martin; his son, Gary Martin and wife, Karen, of Mechanicsburg; his daughter, Marianne Weldon and husband, Robert "RJ", of Havertown; and his two grandchildren: Grace Weldon and John Weldon.

John graduated from Blain Union High School as part of the class of 1950 and went to work as a milk truck driver immediately after. He then went on to work at the Pennsylvania Railroad, various construction jobs and Quaker Oats before starting his own business. John owned and operated Martin Camper Sales on the Carlisle Pike for over 50 years. He was an avid barefoot water skier, snow skier, jogger and rollerblader until he was 80 years old. John loved to go bow hunting and was fortunate enough to actually get some deer. He was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Enola, a lifetime member of the Mechanicsburg Sportsmen Club, belonged to both the Cumberland Star Lodge No. 197 and Perry-Juniata Shrine Club, was a 32nd Degree Mason and was a board director of the Pennsylvania Recreation Vehicle and Camping Association (PRVCA). John had a fun-loving spirit and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

All are welcome to join John's family at his gathering of family and friends on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. at Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory, 37 East Main Street, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055; with Celebrant Patti Vogl officiating. John's family invites everyone to join them for a time of food and fellowship at Buhrig's Gathering Place (next to the funeral home) immediately following the service. Cremation was private.

The family sends their most heartfelt thanks to the staff of both the Thornwald Home and Compassus Hospice who so lovingly cared for John during his illness.

Contributions in celebration of John's life can be made to Compassus Hospice, 2578 Interstate Drive, Suite 101, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

John's family has entrusted his care to Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory in Mechanicsburg, (717) 766-3421.