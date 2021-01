John Wolfe, General Contractor, Carlisle, died January 17. He is survived by mother, Leota of Leechburg, brother Dennis( Peggy), sisters Laurie Winslow, and Melanie Burnheimer, sons Jay and Ryan, VA, 3 grandchildren, special friends Barbara Gordy, who lived with him, Richard Gordy, and Phil Mentzer. He was preceded in death by his father Leonard. A memorial picnic will be held in May at his home.