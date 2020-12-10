John C. Stock Jr. was born August 3, 1945 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and born in Christ on March 14, 1977 went home to be with his LORD and SAVIOR Jesus Christ on November 29, 2020.

He was the loving son of the Clayton and Mary Betty (Powell) Stock. His first wife Elizabeth (Stallings) Stock preceded him in death. He is survived by his present wife, Cassandra (Sandy) Stock of Boiling Springs, PA; his sons, Andrew Stock and wife April of Portland, OR, Nicholas Stock and his wife Casie of Middletown, MD; his two grandsons, Asher and Ezra Stock of Middletown, MD; his sister Betsy Smith and husband Ray or Fairfax, VA; and several nieces and nephews.

John proudly served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He retired as a railroad signal inspector from CSX Transportation in Hagerstown, MD.

John's family has decided to postpone the memorial and interment until a future date, due to travel//assembly restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pregnancy Ministries of Franklin County, PA.