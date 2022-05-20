John C. "Jack" Faith

August 22, 1925- May 15, 2022

John C. "Jack" Faith passed away with his loving family by his side on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Cumberland Crossings Retirement Community in Carlisle PA.

He was born August 22, 1925 in Canton, IL to the late Harold Boughn and Helen (Carter) Faith.

Jack proudly and honorably served his country in the US Army after graduating from the US Military Academy, West Point, in June 1947. He retired from active duty as a Major General in March 1982 after serving nearly 35 years, primarily in troop assignments (which he frequently requested). His service decorations include the Distinguished Service Medal, the Silver Star, the Legion of Merit, the Distinguished Flying Cross, and the Bronze Star. He was loved by his soldiers and would often say that his favorite assignments were troop assignments, especially as a platoon leader, and company, battalion and brigade commander. His assignments took Jack and the Faith family far afield, spending many years in Germany, but also Kentucky, New York, Kansas, Korea, Texas, Virginia, Washington DC, and Vietnam.

He is survived by his soul mate and loving wife of 74 years, Marilyn V. Faith of Carlisle; one son, John Collin (wife Sharon Separ) Faith of Arlington, VA; one daughter, Teri (husband Craig) Jung, of Southlake, TX; four grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by one son, Michael Faith, and two brothers, Harold Jr. and Victor.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A private interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 170313.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jack to the US Army Heritage Education Center, 950 Soldier's Drive, Carlisle PA 17013.