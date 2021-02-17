John "Bucky" R. Sharar, Jr.

John R. "Bucky" Sharar, Jr., 53, of Carlisle, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at his home. He was born on June 25, 1967 in Chambersburg and is the son of John R. Sharar, Sr. and Shirley Anne (Aby) Sharar.

Bucky was a 1986 graduate of Big Spring High School in Newville. He was currently a 32-year employee with Atlas Roofing Corp. in Camp Hill. Bucky was a member and director of the Cumberland Valley Sportsman's Club. He enjoyed hunting, and was an avid Penn State Football, Washington Red Skins and Nascar fan and will be deeply missed by his loving family.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by one sister Kristi Boyer (her companion Ralph Smith) of Duncannon, one brother-in-law Joe Godbout of Newport, one Goddaughter and niece Sarah Godbout of Newport, niece Olivia (husband John) Riter, and two nephews, Matthew (son Reese) Godbout and Caleb Godbout. He was preceded in death by one sister Vicki Lynne Godbout.

A viewing will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 followed by funeral services at 1:30 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Eugene Jones officiating. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Newville. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences or to join the virtual service.