John Brandt Miller

Aug. 03, 1932- June 20, 2023

MECHANICSBURG/NEWVILLE - John Brandt Miller, 90, formerly of Mechanicsburg and Newville, passed away June 20, 2023, in the Shippensburg Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. John was born August 3, 1932, in Newville, PA, to the late Albert C. and Mary (Brandt) Miller. He was married 57 years to Barbara (Thomas) Miller until the time of her death on September 29, 2017.

John was a United States Army Veteran. He retired from Rynard & Sheaffer Masonry Contractors in Mt. Holly Springs. He spoke fondly of helping to build many structures around Carlisle and Mt. Holly Springs area.

Surviving John is his daughter, Linda (Miller) Griffie; sons, Randy L., Robert J., and Roger A. Miller; sister, Vada (Miller) Barrick; grandchildren, Rachel Griffie, Mason Griffie, Kimberly Miller, Leejay Miller, and Hunter Miller; many nieces and nephews; and his POA's, Donald Lehman and Sharon Diehl. John was preceded in death by an infant son and siblings, Fred A. Miller, Martha (Miller) Warner, Dorothy (Miller) Hoover, Phyllis (Miller) Lehman, and Peggy (Miller) Chronister Smith.

Graveside Service will be held Friday, June 23, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery, 2 Watts St, Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.