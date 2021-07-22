 Skip to main content
John "Bob" Robert Weidemoyer
John "Bob" Robert Weidemoyer

John Robert "Bob" Weidemoyer, 82, of Carlisle, PA passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at UPMC Carlisle. He was born May 7, 1939, to the late Henry and Ethel (Hafler) Weidemoyer.

Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and worked as a machinist at Porter Instrument. Bob loved drag racing, fishing, and had a special place in his heart for his dogs.

Surviving is his devoted wife, Elaine Weidemoyer; his daughter, Pam Weidemoyer of Mt. Holly Springs, PA; a brother, Ronald Weidemoyer; and various nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 2:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Reverend Mack officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cumberland Goodwill EMS, 519 S. Hanover St. Carlisle, PA 17013. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.

