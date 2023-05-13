John Andrew "Drew" Benfield, III, 17, of Newville, died on Monday, May 8, 2023, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was born on September 1, 2005, in Carlisle and is a son of John A. Benfield, Jr. and Heather C. (Gates) Benfield of Newville. Drew was going to be graduating with the Class of 2023 at Big Spring High School . He worked for Giant Food Store on Walnut Bottom Rd., Carlisle. Drew loved playing baseball, gaming, fishing and hunting. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and was looking forward to fall classes on all the workings of motorcycles from mechanical to graphic design. In addition to his parents, he is survived by one brother Dakota Coy of Newville, one sister Kendall Benfield of Carlisle, maternal grandparents, Randy and Yvonne (Holmes) Gates of Newville, paternal grandparents, John A. (wife Christine) Benfield, Sr. of Chambersburg and many other extended family members including aunt Angela Benfield and cousins, Paige Voegele and Madilyn Bishop. Drew was preceded in death by paternal grandmother Alice Benfield. A visitation will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023, followed by a memorial service at 7:30 p.m. in the Bethel Assembly of God Church, 1412 Holly Pike, Carlisle, PA 17015 with Pastor Chuck Kish officiating. Burial will be private. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences. Contributions may be made at https:llwww.gofundme.com/f/67enbh-pay-for-funeral-costs.