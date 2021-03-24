John B. McGeehan

Jon Brett McGeehan, age 55, of Shippensburg, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 at Select Specialty Hospital, Camp Hill. He was born October 3, 1965 in Pittsburgh, the son of Mary Lou (Gaffney) Cartwright and the late Robert Eugene McGeehan.

Jon graduated from the Class of 1982 at Zaragoza High School, Spain. He proudly served in the U.S. Army for 10 years, and wanted to be remembered for saving people.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Lou (Gaffney) Cartwright of Shippensburg; and two brothers, Sean R. (Lori) McGeehan of Shippensburg, and Tim McGeehan of Ohio. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Eugene McGeehan.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Memorial Services are at the discretion of the family. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at a later date. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.