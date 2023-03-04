John. B. Layne, 77, of Mechanicsburg, PA, died on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at home surrounded by his family. Born March 4, 1945 in Washington, DC to the late Claris H. and Eleanor C. (Dixon) Layne, he is survived by his wife, Jean A. (Brininger) Layne and a son, Craig A. and wife, Amanda (Estok) Layne of Mechanicsburg. Also surviving are his sisters, Virginia Layne of Glen Allen, VA, Shirley Wall of Lancaster, PA and Carol Sweigard of Mechanicsburg, PA.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 626 Williams Grove Rd., Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM with the Rev. John Ward-Diorio officiating. Inurnment will be in the church columbarium followed by a time of sharing and refreshments. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to John's church, the Carlisle Town Band, 35 E. South St. Carlisle, PA 17013 and the Mechanicsburg Museum Assoc., 2 W. Strawberry Alley, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.