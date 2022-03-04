John Allen McCoy

John (J.A.) McCoy, age 100, of Carlisle died March 2, 2022, peacefully in his daughter's home.

John was born February 14, 1922, in Peterstown (Monroe County) West Virginia. He was the second of six children born to William Thomas and Irene Spangler McCoy. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife (Imogene) of 61 years who died June 13, 2010. The beautiful memories of their life together sustained him while he waited to be called to join her in heaven for eternity. His two brothers and three sisters also preceded him in death. He is survived by his loving and supportive daughter Vicki McCoy Ciecierski and husband Mark Ciecierski of Carlisle; granddaughters Jamie Ciecierski Ott and husband Andrew Ott, Mount Holly Springs, and Julie Ciecierski, Carlisle; nephew Wayne Harper, Texas; nieces Leslie Aldrich, New York, Mindy McCoy Harman, Virginia, Susan McCoy Nichols, North Carolina and Sabrina McCoy, Pittsburgh. He also leaves three great-grandsons that brought a big smile and a twinkle to his eyes, Kaleb, Liam, and Oliver Ott.

John graduated from Athens (WV) High School and attended Concord College (University) in Athens for two years and then worked at Radford Army Ammunition Plant in Virginia until he was drafted into the Army during WWII. He served in the India-Burma theater of Operation during the war. Following his discharge at the end of the war he attended Virginia Tech, graduating with a BS degree in Chemical Engineering in June 1949. John retired from the Aerospace Division of Hercules Inc. His work at Allegany Ballistics Laboratory in Cumberland Maryland involved the development and production of solid propellant propulsion systems used in the major Defensive Missile Systems of the U.S. Department of Defense.

After moving to Carlisle in 1987, John enjoyed many days on the slopes of Ski Round Top until age 80. After retiring at age 63, he started bicycling and this became his favorite recreational activity for the remainder of his life. He bicycled thousands of miles with his good friend Leonard Cole. His most memorable ride was with Leonard Cole and Jack Bushey from the Mississippi River delta area south of New Orleans to the headwater of the river at Lake Itasca in Minnesota "good miles, good food, good memories, good friends" he would often say. He was still turning the pedals at age 96. John was a life member of the League of American Bicyclist, a member of the Harrisburg Bicycle Club, a life member of VFW Post 477 and American Legion Post 101, both of Carlisle. He served several years on the Cumberland County Honor Guard. He was a past President of the Carlisle Kiwanis Club and as a club project, he participated for eight years in the Tour de Cure bicycle ride to raise funds for the American Diabetes Association. He was a longtime member of Otterbein United Methodist Church and the Stonehedge Homeowners Association where he served as President for several years. Listening to and attending Traditional Jazz and Ragtime Piano festivals kept him young in spirit with the increasing years as well as enjoying a coffee and sweet with his granddaughter Julie.

The family would like to thank Dr. Neiderer and Heartland Hospice for their support and care.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of John to the charity of your choice.

