John Adams

John Oliver Adams, age 76, of Meadville, PA passed away on October 19, 2021 at Wesbury United Methodist Community with his wife by his side. He was born on April 11, 1945 in Carlisle, PA to the late John Oliver Sr. and Catherine (Myers) Adams. He married Arlene Shoenberger on November 9, 1964. She survives.

John graduated from Carlisle High School in 1964. He worked various jobs throughout his life. He once worked for Giant Food Store, he worked as a carpenter and he most recently worked for a vending company filling snacks in vending machines.

John was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. He enjoyed doing Sudoku and bowling.

In addition to his wife, Arlene, John is survived by two daughters, Cindy Martin and her husband, George of PA and Christine Adams of PA and three sons, John Oliver Adams III and his wife, Kelly of Palmyra, PA, David Adams of PA and Joseph Adams and his wife, Jen of Carlisle, PA; 14 grandchildren, Mackenzie, Ryan, Tommy, Toniele, Eric, Daniel, Shane, Tara, Jennifer, Matthew, Jonathan, Robert, Nethanel and Justine; several great-grandchildren; one sister, Virginia Stone of Carlisle, PA and one brother, Ronald Adams of Plainfield, PA.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Donald Adams; his brother, Carl Adams; his nephew, John E. Stone Jr. and his granddaughter, Geneva Martin.

A service will take place via Zoom on October 30, 2021 at 2:00 pm with Mr. Brad Callen of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses of Meadville officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.jw.org.

Please sign John's online guestbook at www.hatheway-tedesco.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home and Crematory, 614 Baldwin St., Meadville, PA 16335.