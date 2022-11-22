John A. Stover, Jr.

John served in the U.S. Army immediately after high school and went on to work for the U.S. Postal Service for 35 years as a letter carrier. After retiring, he enjoyed putting some of his handywork skills to use while working for John Esh at J&G Construction. John was also a longtime volunteer firefighter, primarily with the former Washies Fire Company in Mechanicsburg, but also for New Kingstown and Harrisburg Fire companies. He was a member of Cedar Hill Baptist Church in Dillsburg where he served in many capacities. He enjoyed giving time to coaching and refereeing soccer and served on the board of Hampden soccer for many years. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, gardening, was a model train enthusiast, and especially loved going roller skating at local rinks in his younger years.