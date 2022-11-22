John A. Stover, Jr.
May 21, 1949- November 19, 2022
John Albert Stover, Jr., age 73, of Mechanicsburg, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Thornwald Home in Carlisle. Born May 21, 1949 in Carlisle, he was the son of the late Betty (Bowers) and John A. Stover, Sr.
John served in the U.S. Army immediately after high school and went on to work for the U.S. Postal Service for 35 years as a letter carrier. After retiring, he enjoyed putting some of his handywork skills to use while working for John Esh at J&G Construction. John was also a longtime volunteer firefighter, primarily with the former Washies Fire Company in Mechanicsburg, but also for New Kingstown and Harrisburg Fire companies. He was a member of Cedar Hill Baptist Church in Dillsburg where he served in many capacities. He enjoyed giving time to coaching and refereeing soccer and served on the board of Hampden soccer for many years. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, gardening, was a model train enthusiast, and especially loved going roller skating at local rinks in his younger years.
Surviving is his loving wife of 48 years, Sandra L. (Gamber) Stover; his son, John A. "Jay" Stover, III and wife Cheryl; his daughter, Jennifer Price and husband Daniel; his grandchildren: Emma, Addison, and Aiden Stover, and Madeylnn, Daniel, Ryder, and Garrett Price; as well as his sister, Catherine "Kitty" Schorr.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM Monday, November 28 at Cedar Hill Baptist Church, 154 Chestnut Grove Road, Dillsburg, where there will be a viewing from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Burial will take place in Chestnut Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Thornwald Home, 442 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle, PA 17013.