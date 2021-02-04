John A. Osborn LTC (Retired,) 89 of Carlisle passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Church of God Nursing Home.
Born January 15, 1932 in Fresno, CA, he was son of the late Roy and Grace (Hogan) Osborn. After high school graduation, John began his military career in August 1949 as part of the enlisted Army ranks. In June 1955, he was commissioned after completing Officer Candidate School and he was recognized as distinguished and honorable as #1 graduate of his class. He was also a graduate of Ranger School and the Infantry Office Combat Course. During his extensive military career, his awards and decorations included two Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star, the Meritorious Service Medal, a Purple Heart, and many other medals for his service in Korea and Vietnam. He retired after 30 years of honorable service as Deputy Commander of Fort Indiantown Gap. He went on to work at Masland Carpet for 14 years and another 20 years for a security company. He loved playing golf (his second home,) had a warm smile, a keen sense of humor, and kept the family entertained with his affinity for birthdates and ages.
John is survived by the love of his life, Nancy Osborn (Olesky,) who he met in Heilbronn, Germany in 1954, his children John Osborn II and wife Teri, Susan Mercier (Osborn,) and husband Tony, and Steven Osborn and wife Bobbie, his grandchildren James Osborn (wife Stacey,) Adam Osborn (wife Irene,) Melody McCarthy (husband Justin,) Owen Osborn, Geena Osborn, and Emma Mercier, and his great grandchildren Ophelia, Elliott, Josephine, and Jacob.
A military and memorial service will be held later this year at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Arrangements by Cremation & Burial Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.