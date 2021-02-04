John A. Osborn

Born January 15, 1932 in Fresno, CA, he was son of the late Roy and Grace (Hogan) Osborn. After high school graduation, John began his military career in August 1949 as part of the enlisted Army ranks. In June 1955, he was commissioned after completing Officer Candidate School and he was recognized as distinguished and honorable as #1 graduate of his class. He was also a graduate of Ranger School and the Infantry Office Combat Course. During his extensive military career, his awards and decorations included two Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star, the Meritorious Service Medal, a Purple Heart, and many other medals for his service in Korea and Vietnam. He retired after 30 years of honorable service as Deputy Commander of Fort Indiantown Gap. He went on to work at Masland Carpet for 14 years and another 20 years for a security company. He loved playing golf (his second home,) had a warm smile, a keen sense of humor, and kept the family entertained with his affinity for birthdates and ages.