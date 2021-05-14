John A. Alzamora Esq, 73, of Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey passed away on Saturday May 16, 2020 due to complications of Covid-19. Born on December 21, 1946 to the late Dr. Elio F. Alzamora and the late Kathryn Mruzak Alzamora in Neptune, New Jersey, John earned his BA at Notre Dame University and Juris Doctor of Law from Penn State Dickinson School of Law in 1975 with a specialization in Educational Law. He acquired his Pennsylvania law license in 1976 and settled in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. He worked at private practice at Thomas, Thomas, Armstrong and Nielson in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. John will be remembered as a talented poet, artist and gardener. Private services and burial of his remains will be held at a future date.