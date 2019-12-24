Joel M. Mosemann, age 73, of Newville, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, December 27 at Stoughstown Mennonite Church, 3715 Ritner Hwy., Newville. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, December 28 at Blue Ridge Mennonite Church, 2514 Walnut Bottom Rd., Carlisle.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Press, who distributes Christian Literature in restricted countries, at Grace Press, 2175 Division Hwy., Ephrata PA 17522.