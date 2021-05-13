Joel David Woolums, 76, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021. He was born on April 5, 1945 in Carlisle, son of the late Reverend Jeptha B. Woolums and Miriam E. (Billow) Woolums.

Joel was a class of 1963 graduate of Carlisle High School. He served Honorably in the US Air Force from 1964 - 1968 and continued to be an American Patriot for the rest of his life. He was a lifetime member and supporter of the National Rifle Association, the American Legion Post 421 in Newville, PA, the VFW Post 6070 in Newville, PA, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1299, in Carlisle, PA.

He is survived by his son Lt. Col Matthew D. Woolums of Clifton Park, NY, his wife Betsy, and grandchildren Elliot, Mia and Max; brother Daniel P. Woolums and wife Alyce of Phoenix, AZ; and longtime partner Judy Darr of Carlisle.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, Joel's family suggests donations in his memory to support the Marine Corps League, Lewis B. Puller Jr., Detachment #524, PO Box 1078

Carlisle, PA 17013. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.