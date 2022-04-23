Joel David Peffer, 42, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in the Hershey Medical Center. He was born July 25, 1979, in Harrisburg, to Elaine (Zuck)Chaney (John) of Saltillo, TN, and the late Scott J. Peffer.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, April 29 at 4:00 PM in the The Meeting House, 1155 Walnut Bottom Rd., Carlisle, PA 17015. A social gathering will be held in the fellowship hall immediately following the memorial service. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to view the full obituary and offer condolences to the family.