Jodi Rae Sivak, age 48 of Carlisle died tragically on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at her residence in Carlisle.

She was born in Latrobe, PA, on March 7, 1972.

Jodi was formerly employed by the PA Dept. of Transportation and PHEAA. She was currently employed as a sales associate of Home Depot as a consultant in the Garden Dept. Jodi earned an associate's degree from HACC in Art with a major degree in Biology. She was very passionate about oceanography and our whale's population.

She is survived by her mother Carole Arnold Sivak (companion Ronald Kutz) of Carlisle; her father Ronald M. Sivak of Jeanette, PA; two sisters, Jamie Nicholson (husband Kevin) of Murphy, Texas and their four legged companion Dexter, her sister Lisa Robinson (husband Robert Cutlip) of Carlisle and their daughters Paige Robinson and Kaylie Cutlip-Petersheim.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of her family. There will be no public viewing or visitation.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions in Jodi's name be made to the Center for Coastal Studies, 5 Holway Ave. Provincetown, MA 02657

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.

To sign the guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.