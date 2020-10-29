Jocelyn A. Kimmell

Jocelyn A. Kimmel, age 62, of Shermans Dale, PA died unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the M.S. Hershey Medical Center with her loving family at her side.

Jocelyn is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Larry N. Kimmel, son, Timothy S. Kimmel (wife Christine Rogers) of Newport, two daughters, Jocelyn L. Nickerson (husband Van) of New Cumberland, Marian E. Gardner (husband Ben) Clover, South Carolina, four brothers; Michael, Dennis, Robert and Corey Henke, and her sister, Joy Goodhart. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Tyler, Elizabeth, Matthew, Kelby, Riley and her three great grandchildren, Gage, Nolan and Oliver.

Funeral services will be private for the immediate family members on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Interment will be held in the Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle, PA. There will be a Pass-Through visitation on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM. As mandated by Gov. Wolf, maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted, and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.

