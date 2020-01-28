Joanne Rockwell

Joanne Hamilton Rockwell, 90, passed away at 7:15 PM on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Health Center of Green Ridge Village, Newville, PA.

Joanne, 90, a 16-year resident of Green Ridge Village Retirement Community, Newville, PA, was born in Findlay, Ohio, on April 5, 1929, a twin of Jean Hamilton. Her parents were H. Forney Hamilton and Helen (Morris) Hamilton. Joanne is survived by her husband of 65 years, Joseph, Ernst Rockwell, of whom she was very proud. Their children are Julia Lynn (Alan) Hair of Hummelstown, PA and Charles Hamilton (Beth Ann) Rockwell of Boonsboro, MD. Grandchildren are Jacob C. Rockwell (Paige Owens) and Rebecca E. (Ben) Crawshaw. Joanne was very proud of her children and grandchildren and spending family time with them was one of the delights of her life.

Joanne graduated from Findlay High School in 1947, graduated from Findlay College in 1951, and later received her master's degree in Education from Shippensburg University. She was a teacher in schools in Vanlue, Ohio, Clear Spring, MD and Mercersburg, PA. She also taught as an Adjunct Professor for several colleges, including McDaniel University in Westminster, MD and Wilkes College in Wilkes-Barre, PA as an instructor for Performance Learning Systems, graduate courses for teachers.

