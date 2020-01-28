Joanne Rockwell

Joanne Hamilton Rockwell, 90, passed away at 7:15 PM on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Health Center of Green Ridge Village, Newville, PA.
Joanne, 90, a 16-year resident of Green Ridge Village Retirement Community, Newville, PA, was born in Findlay, Ohio, on April 5, 1929, a twin of Jean Hamilton. Her parents were H. Forney Hamilton and Helen (Morris) Hamilton. Joanne is survived by her husband of 65 years, Joseph, Ernst Rockwell, of whom she was very proud. Their children are Julia Lynn (Alan) Hair of Hummelstown, PA and Charles Hamilton (Beth Ann) Rockwell of Boonsboro, MD. Grandchildren are Jacob C. Rockwell (Paige Owens) and Rebecca E. (Ben) Crawshaw. Joanne was very proud of her children and grandchildren and spending family time with them was one of the delights of her life.
Joanne graduated from Findlay High School in 1947, graduated from Findlay College in 1951, and later received her master's degree in Education from Shippensburg University. She was a teacher in schools in Vanlue, Ohio, Clear Spring, MD and Mercersburg, PA. She also taught as an Adjunct Professor for several colleges, including McDaniel University in Westminster, MD and Wilkes College in Wilkes-Barre, PA as an instructor for Performance Learning Systems, graduate courses for teachers.
You have free articles remaining.
Joanne and her husband lived in Mercersburg, PA for 45 years. There she was active in St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, serving as a Sunday School teacher, a member of the council and the choir. She was a member of the Women's Club of Mercersburg, serving as its president several times. She was a Girl Scout leader and a member of the Stephen's Ministry in the community for almost 10 years. Joanne enjoyed her retirement years with her husband and many friends at Green Ridge Village. She enjoyed traveling in the United States and abroad, visiting with her many friends and especially time spent with their children and their families.
A memorial service will be held at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 51 West Main Street, Newville, PA, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 with visitation at 10:00 a.m. and the service at 11:00 a.m. The Reverends Molly Haggerty and Michael Brendle will officiate. A Luncheon and visitation will follow at the church.
Donations may be made to Zion Lutheran Church Kitchen Fund or Green Ridge Village Fund (GRVFund), 210 Big Spring Road, Newville, PA 17241.
Arrangements by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg, PA.
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
51 West Main Street
NEWVILLE, PA 17241
11:00AM
51 West Main Street
NEWVILLE, PA 17241