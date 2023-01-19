Williamsport, MD—Joanne (Quigley) Henneberger, 92, of Williamsport, MD died on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Homewood Retirement Center in Williamsport, MD.

Born November 24, 1930, in Carlisle, PA to the late William N. and Elizabeth Braught Quigley. Survived by her loving and special husband, William S. Henneberger, Jr., whom she married on December 20, 1952.

Also survived by two sons William S. Henneberger, III, and wife Ruth Ann Henneberger of Hagerstown, MD, and Todd R. Henneberger of Frederick, MD; one granddaughter Stephanie Henneberger Shapiro and husband Michael Shapiro; one grandson Daniel Henneberger; and two great grandchildren Louie and Harvey Shapiro.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving Aunt and Uncle Estella Braught and Raymond Keesecker and four brothers Donald W., Armond N., Robert P. and Lee B. Quigley, and many nieces and nephews.

She graduated from Carlisle High School, Class of 1948, and Harrisburg Hospital School of Nursing with Honors, Class of 1951.

Joanne worked as a Registered Nurse in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Kentucky, New York and Maryland. She retired in 1992 after 23 years as an RN Surgical Assistant to the Surgeons of Frederick, MD.

She was a member of the Bedington United Methodist Church, Martinsburg, WV, and Bedington United Methodist Church Women, and quilted at the church for 24 years.

She was also a member of Harrisburg Hospital Nurses Alumnae Association since 1951 and a member of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, Fotilla 11-06 of Frederick, MD, holding several offices and retiring after 38 years of service.

Joanne was a member of Echo Falls CEOS of West Virginia for 15 years and represented Berkeley County, WV CEOS as a Belle at the Glenville Fall Festival, Glenville, WV, in 2003.

The family will receive friends at the Osborne Funeral Home, P.A., 425 S. Conococheague St. Williamsport, MD, on Monday, January 23, 2023, from 6:00 -8:00 pm. The funeral home will be open after 12:00 (noon) on Monday for the convenience of family and friends. Burial will be private.

A memorial service will be held at Bedington United Methodist Church, 580 Bedington Road, Martinsburg, WV 25404 on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 12:00 (noon) with Pastor Scott Summers and Rev. Walter Bowers officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Berkeley County Humane Society, 554 Charlestown Road, Martinsburg, WV 25404, or the Bedington Christian Women, 580 Bedington Road, Martinsburg, WV 25404.

Online condolences may be made to the family at: www.osbornefuneralhome.net